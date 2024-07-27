Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-27 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas

The Israeli military told Palestinians to temporarily evacuate southern neighborhoods of Gaza's Khan Younis region so it could "forcefully operate" there, telling them to relocate to a humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, a statement from the military said on Saturday.

The military said on Saturday its calls to evacuate were communicated to the population via several mediums in order to mitigate danger to civilians.

On Friday the military said troops battled Palestinian fighters in Khan Younis, a city in the south of the enclave, and destroyed tunnels and other infrastructure, as they sought to suppress small militant units that have continued to hit troops with mortar fire.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli Military

Palestinians

Gaza

Khan Younis

Al-Mawasi

War

LBCI Next
ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza
CIA Chief to meet Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials for Gaza talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01

Gaza Health Ministry: 36,379 Palestinians killed in Israeli military attack since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Gaza's Ministry of Health: 36,171 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the war's outbreak

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Gaza civil defense: Around 170 killed in days-long Israeli operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:48

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 39,200: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

At least 12 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on school shelter

LBCI
World News
05:49

ASEAN expresses concern over 'alarming casualties' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-26

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

Lebanese Forces party highlights alleged media bias and inaccuracies in The Telegraph report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Gaza civil defense: Around 170 killed in days-long Israeli operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

The Countdown Is On! Summer's Most Awaited Event: Miss Lebanon, Live Tomorrow at 8:30 PM on LBCI and lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

US President Biden issues deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals, protecting them from deportation for 18 months

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

US President Biden’s deferred enforced departure for Lebanese nationals is not an indication of imminence of further escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Israeli navy intercepts drone approaching Israel's economic waters from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

War resolution: Netanyahu confronted with ceasefire demands in talks with US leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Netanyahu's conditions: Israel and Hamas struggle to overcome deadlock in ongoing negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Securing nomination: Can Harris secure Michigan delegates for Democratic nomination?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:46

Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More