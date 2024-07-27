Israel tells Gazans to temporarily evacuate southern Khan Younis areas

The Israeli military told Palestinians to temporarily evacuate southern neighborhoods of Gaza's Khan Younis region so it could "forcefully operate" there, telling them to relocate to a humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, a statement from the military said on Saturday.



The military said on Saturday its calls to evacuate were communicated to the population via several mediums in order to mitigate danger to civilians.



On Friday the military said troops battled Palestinian fighters in Khan Younis, a city in the south of the enclave, and destroyed tunnels and other infrastructure, as they sought to suppress small militant units that have continued to hit troops with mortar fire.



Reuters