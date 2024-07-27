News
Gaza civil defense: Around 170 killed in days-long Israeli operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-27 | 08:13
Gaza civil defense: Around 170 killed in days-long Israeli operation
Gaza's civil defense agency said on Saturday that Israel's military operation in the area of Khan Yunis city has killed around 170 people and wounded hundreds since it began on Monday.
"Since the beginning of the Israeli military operation in the Khan Yunis area, we are talking of approximately 170 martyrs and hundreds of wounded," the agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Civil
Defense
Killed
Israeli
Operation
Next
UNRWA chief: Nearly 200 UNRWA team members killed in Gaza
Death toll in Gaza exceeds 39,200: Health Ministry
Previous
