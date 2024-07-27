UNRWA chief: Nearly 200 UNRWA team members killed in Gaza

The head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday the war on Gaza has led to the largest loss of UN personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of the international organization.



In a post on X, Philippe Lazzarini stated, “When the war in Gaza started nearly ten months ago, no one thought we would reach this grim milestone. Nearly 200 UNRWA team members have been killed in Gaza.”



“These are not numbers; these are our colleagues and our friends. They are teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, support staff, technicians who spent their life supporting the community,” he added.



“I echo the call of the UN Secretary-General for full accountability for each and every one of these deaths,” he concluded.