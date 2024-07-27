UNRWA chief: Nearly 200 UNRWA team members killed in Gaza

#Gaza
Ibtihal, an @UNRWA teacher was killed last week with her four-month-old baby in a place where she thought she would be safe.
When the war in #Gaza started nearly 10 months ago, no one thought we will reach this grim milestone.
Nearly 200 @UNRWA team members have been…
— Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) July 27, 2024
