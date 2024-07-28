News
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28 | 05:10
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Sunday that at least 39,324 people have been killed in more than nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 66 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,830 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Health Ministry
Gaza
Hamas
Death Toll
Israel-Lebanon clashes: Hezbollah targets Israeli gas platform with drone
