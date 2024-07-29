News
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29 | 11:22
The Israeli military said Monday it had detained nine soldiers for questioning in a case of suspected abuse of a detainee at a facility known to be holding Palestinians arrested from Gaza during the war.
A military spokesman confirmed to AFP that nine soldiers had been held and they "were taken for questioning" in the case.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Soldiers
Palestinians
Gaza
