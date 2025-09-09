Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

Lebanon's army is set to fully disarm Hezbollah near the border with Israel within three months, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji told AFP on Tuesday.Rajji said army chief Rodolph Haykal had presented the government with a five-stage plan last week to monopolize arms within the hands of the Lebanese state.The first stage should take "three months... during which the removal of weapons will be completed south of the Litani River," around 30 kilometres from Israel, in November.AFP