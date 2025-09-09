Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 07:12
High views
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

Lebanon's army is set to fully disarm Hezbollah near the border with Israel within three months, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji told AFP on Tuesday.

Rajji said army chief Rodolph Haykal had presented the government with a five-stage plan last week to monopolize arms within the hands of the Lebanese state.

The first stage should take "three months... during which the removal of weapons will be completed south of the Litani River," around 30 kilometres from Israel, in November.

AFP
 

Lebanon's Health Minister says cooperation with World Bank ongoing to ensure proper health services
PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations
