Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



A series of explosions shook the Qatari capital on Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. as Israeli warplanes struck a Hamas leadership meeting in the Katara district of Doha.



The Israeli military quickly claimed responsibility, with a spokesman announcing that the army and the Shin Bet security agency carried out the strike under the codename "Summit of Fire." The spokesman said Hamas leaders bore direct responsibility for the October 7 attacks and for managing the ongoing war against Israel.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the strike as an entirely Israeli operation, independent of any foreign involvement, in what was described as a major operation planned for months.



According to Israel's army radio, 15 fighter jets launched more than ten air-to-surface missiles in precision strikes, with mid-air refueling enabling the squadron to return to Israel intact.



The meeting targeted included senior Hamas officials engaged in mediation efforts and discussing a new proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the talks said.



By striking inside Doha, analysts said, Israel sought to send a dual message: that it has no red lines when it comes to its security decisions, and that the consequences of the October 7 assault are far from over.