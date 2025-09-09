Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar

News Bulletin Reports
09-09-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Operation &quot;Summit of Fire&quot;: Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Operation "Summit of Fire": Israel sends message with Hamas attack on Qatar

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A series of explosions shook the Qatari capital on Tuesday afternoon at around 4 p.m. as Israeli warplanes struck a Hamas leadership meeting in the Katara district of Doha.

The Israeli military quickly claimed responsibility, with a spokesman announcing that the army and the Shin Bet security agency carried out the strike under the codename "Summit of Fire." The spokesman said Hamas leaders bore direct responsibility for the October 7 attacks and for managing the ongoing war against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the strike as an entirely Israeli operation, independent of any foreign involvement, in what was described as a major operation planned for months.

According to Israel's army radio, 15 fighter jets launched more than ten air-to-surface missiles in precision strikes, with mid-air refueling enabling the squadron to return to Israel intact.

The meeting targeted included senior Hamas officials engaged in mediation efforts and discussing a new proposal put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, sources familiar with the talks said.

By striking inside Doha, analysts said, Israel sought to send a dual message: that it has no red lines when it comes to its security decisions, and that the consequences of the October 7 assault are far from over.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Operation

Summit of Fire

Israel

Message

Hamas

Attack

Qatar

LBCI Next
From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
09:37

Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-19

Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-28

Qatar urges Israel, Hamas to seize 'window of opportunity' for Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Doha to Gaza: Israeli army accelerates occupation plan, expands strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15

Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:37

Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More