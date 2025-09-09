Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha

Middle East News
09-09-2025 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya&#39;s son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas official to Al Jazeera: Khalil al-Hayya's son and office director killed in Israeli strike on Doha

Hamas official Suhail al-Hindi revealed to Al Jazeera that leader Khalil al-Hayya's son and his office director were killed in Israel's strike on Doha in Qatar on Tuesday.
 
However, he noted that the top Hamas leadership had survived the attack.

Middle East News

Hamas

Al Jazeera

Khalil al-Hayya

Son

Director

Killed

Israel

Strike

Doha

Qatar

LBCI Next
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone, Tunisia says none detected
Israeli army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started

LBCI
World News
14:20

Macron names defense minister Sebastien Lecornu new PM: Presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
14:09

US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:24

Qatar says US warning came after Israeli strike started

LBCI
Middle East News
14:09

US notified Qatar of incoming Israeli strike: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:42

Hamas issues statement condemning Israeli strike on delegation in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Macron says Israeli Qatar strikes 'unacceptable regardless of motive'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:15

Israel PM says Gaza war to end 'immediately' if Hamas accepts Trump proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

Saudi Ambassador visits Culture Minister to discuss strengthening cultural ties

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Jordan, Kuwait, UAE condemn Israel's attack on Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

PM Salam: Cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:58

Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
09:37

Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials

LBCI
Middle East News
09:25

Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report

LBCI
Middle East News
09:17

Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More