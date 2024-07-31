WHO: More than 80 patients evacuated from Gaza in biggest operation of war

2024-07-31 | 05:23
WHO: More than 80 patients evacuated from Gaza in biggest operation of war
WHO: More than 80 patients evacuated from Gaza in biggest operation of war

At least 85 sick and severely injured Palestinians from Gaza, including 35 children, were evacuated to Abu Dhabi for specialized care, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"This extremely complex joint evacuation was supported by the (United Arab Emirates), WHO, and partners. It is the largest medical evacuation since October 2023," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X.

The evacuated patients suffered from various severe conditions including cancer, neurological issues and cardiac diseases. They were accompanied by 63 family members and caregivers, Tedros said.


Reuters
