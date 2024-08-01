News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Defense Minister says the killing of Hamas' Mohammed Deif constitutes 'major step' to achieve war objectives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's Defense Minister says the killing of Hamas' Mohammed Deif constitutes 'major step' to achieve war objectives
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the killing of Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif constitutes "a major step towards eliminating Hamas as a military and governmental organization and achieving the objectives of the war."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Yoav Gallant
Mohammed Deif
Hamas
Next
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
U.S. Officials Tell LBCI They Refute Al-Akhbar's Allegations, Confirming "No Assurances" Were Given to Lebanese Officials That the Israeli Airstrike Would Be Outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
06:52
U.S. Officials Tell LBCI They Refute Al-Akhbar's Allegations, Confirming "No Assurances" Were Given to Lebanese Officials That the Israeli Airstrike Would Be Outside Beirut and Dahieh
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
0
Middle East News
06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
Middle East News
06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
05:59
Death Toll in Beirut's southern suburbs rises to seven after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
05:59
Death Toll in Beirut's southern suburbs rises to seven after Israeli attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:52
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:38
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,480
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:38
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 39,480
0
Middle East News
04:08
China's Foreign Ministry says: We hope Palestinian factions will be able to establish an independent state soon
Middle East News
04:08
China's Foreign Ministry says: We hope Palestinian factions will be able to establish an independent state soon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
U.S. Officials Tell LBCI They Refute Al-Akhbar's Allegations, Confirming "No Assurances" Were Given to Lebanese Officials That the Israeli Airstrike Would Be Outside Beirut and Dahieh
Lebanon News
06:52
U.S. Officials Tell LBCI They Refute Al-Akhbar's Allegations, Confirming "No Assurances" Were Given to Lebanese Officials That the Israeli Airstrike Would Be Outside Beirut and Dahieh
0
Middle East News
06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
Middle East News
06:29
Iran and its proxies meet in Tehran to discuss response to Israel: Reuters
0
World News
2024-07-16
Pakistan army: Eight soldiers killed in militant attack on base
World News
2024-07-16
Pakistan army: Eight soldiers killed in militant attack on base
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Source close to Hezbollah says group commander targeted in Israeli strike: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:18
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
Lebanon News
11:18
Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights
Lebanon News
07:14
Emirates, FlyDubai latest airlines to amend Beirut flights
3
Lebanon News
16:02
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
Lebanon News
16:02
Iranian military advisor dies in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburbs, reports Fars News Agency
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Beirut suburb endures another strike: How was Hezbollah's Fouad Shokor assassinated?
5
Lebanon News
13:28
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
13:28
Hezbollah affirms assassination of group's 'great jihadist leader', Fouad Shokor, in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs
6
World News
14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions
World News
14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions
7
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
12:19
Hezbollah commander's body reportedly found in rubble in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
07:53
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
Lebanon News
07:53
Middle East Airlines: Wednesday's flights remain on schedule except for some
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More