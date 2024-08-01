News
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01 | 06:52
Hamas leader Mardawi asserts Deif's safety amid Israeli assassination claims
After the Israeli army announced the killing of Hamas military wing leader Mohammed Deif in a strike on Gaza last month, Hamas stated that only its leadership has the authority to confirm or deny the death of any Al-Qassam Brigades leaders.
In this context, Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi confirmed that Deif is fine and is monitoring Israel's claims of his assassination.
