Hamas says ready to begin talks to finalise all issues in Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas said Saturday that the Palestinian Islamist group was ready to start talks to resolve all outstanding issues under U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire deal.



"We are ready to begin negotiations immediately to finalise all issues," a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity.



The group said Friday that it was ready to release all hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but did not address calls for its disarmament and its exile from the Palestinian territory after the war's end.



AFP