Qatar emir, Biden examine mediation efforts to end Gaza war, Amiri Diwan states
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-06 | 13:33
Qatar emir, Biden examine mediation efforts to end Gaza war, Amiri Diwan states
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US President Joe Biden discussed joint mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza war as well as the latest developments in the strip, in a phone call on Tuesday, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar
Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani
US
Joe Biden
Gaza
