Israeli strike on Gaza school kills more than 100

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli strike on Gaza school kills more than 100
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli strike on Gaza school kills more than 100

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people, the official Palestinian news agency said on Saturday, while the Israeli army said it had hit a Hamas command center.

"The Israeli strikes targeted the displaced people while performing Fajr (dawn) prayers, a matter led to a rapid increase in the number of casualties," the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a statement.

In its statement, the Israeli army said its air forces "struck command and control center served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and commanders."

"The Israeli army precisely struck Hamas terrorists operating within a Hamas command and control center embedded in the Al-Taba'een school and located adjacent to a mosque in Daraj Tuffah, which serves as a shelter for the residents of Gaza City."

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and intelligence information," it added.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Gaza

Palestinians

School

War

Hamas

LBCI Next
Hamas says Israeli strike on school 'dangerous escalation'
Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Israel: About 20 Hamas and Jihad fighters were operating from school bombed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01

Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:41

EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:01

At least 39,790 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33

Qatar demands urgent probe after deadly Gaza school strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-07

Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-04

Civil Defense honors Beirut Port explosion martyrs on fourth anniversary

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-02

Understanding the UK Parliamentary Elections: A Detailed Overview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib and Brazilian counterpart emphasize on need to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza during phone call

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More