Egypt: Israel lacks political will to end war in Gaza

Egypt said on Saturday that the deliberate killing of unarmed Palestinians shows Israel's lack of political will to end the war in Gaza.



In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The targeting of unarmed civilians... and the deliberate killing of such large numbers of unarmed civilians is conclusive evidence of the absence of political will on the Israeli side to end this war."



The statement came after the media office run by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reported that more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza.



Reuters