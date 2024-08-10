Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: What is required is a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya told Al Jazeera on Saturday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a green light from the United States during his recent visit to Washington, which has remained passive in response to the ongoing war.



Hayya demanded that the United Nations Security Council hold an emergency meeting to stop the massacres and Israeli aggression, emphasizing that there is no justification for targeting civilians, including women and children, in the Palestinian territories.



Furthermore, Hayya called for "a serious Arab and Islamic response to punish the Israeli occupation," suggesting measures such as closing embassies and recalling ambassadors in protest of the continued violence and oppression faced by the Palestinian people.