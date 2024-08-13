News
Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll
2024-08-13 | 07:40
Putin tells Palestinian President Abbas 'concerned' about Palestinian civilian toll
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told visiting Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Moscow was "concerned" about civilian deaths in Gaza.
"We are concerned above all about civilian losses," Putin said, according to images shown on Russian state television, adding: "We are doing everything to support Palestine and the Palestinian people."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Putin
Russia
Palestinian
President
Mahmoud Abbas
Civilian
Toll
