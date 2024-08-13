US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks

Partners in Qatar have assured Washington that they will work to have Hamas represented at Gaza ceasefire talks this week, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the US fully expects talks to move forward.

Hamas is demanding a workable plan to implement the proposal, presented by US President Joe Biden in May- rather than more talks. 

A Hamas official told Reuters that a CNN report saying the group planned to attend on Thursday was wrong.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Qatar

Hamas

Gaza

Ceasefire

Vedant Patel

LBCI Next
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque to commemorate Jewish event
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-04

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh talks to Egypt, Qatar mediators on Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Biden states Gaza ceasefire could prevent Iran attack on Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

France criticizes Israeli security minister Ben-Gvir's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

FPM Vice President for Political Affairs says to LBCI: No benefit in keeping members who don't follow party decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:22

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted Tel Aviv with two M90 rockets in response to Israeli atrocities

LBCI
Middle East News
00:15

Two ships report blasts in the Red Sea off Yemen: Maritime agencies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More