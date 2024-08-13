News
US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-13 | 12:47
US State Department says partners in Qatar will work on involving Hamas in ceasefire talks
Partners in Qatar have assured Washington that they will work to have Hamas represented at Gaza ceasefire talks this week, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the US fully expects talks to move forward.
Hamas is demanding a workable plan to implement the proposal, presented by US President Joe Biden in May- rather than more talks.
A Hamas official told Reuters that a CNN report saying the group planned to attend on Thursday was wrong.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Qatar
Hamas
Gaza
Ceasefire
Vedant Patel
Learn More