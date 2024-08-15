Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-15 | 00:19
Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios
Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios

The Axios news website quoted two American sources as saying that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, during which they discussed the issue of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire agreement.

