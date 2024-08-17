Biden: No ceasefire agreement in Gaza yet, but closer than three days ago

US President Joe Biden on Friday said, "we are closer than we've ever been" to a ceasefire in Gaza "but we're not there yet," as talks in the region paused until next week.



"I don't want to jinx anything... we may have something. But we're not there yet," Biden told reporters in the White House's Oval Office.



"It's much, much closer than it was three days ago. So, keep your fingers crossed," added the President.



Reuters