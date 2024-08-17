Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

2024-08-17 | 00:54
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

On Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on both sides of the conflict in Gaza to provide concrete guarantees for declaring humanitarian ceasefire periods to conduct a polio vaccination campaign.

Speaking to reporters at the UN, Guterres urged for these guarantees to be provided immediately.

He emphasized that preventing and containing the spread of polio in Gaza will require a massive, coordinated, and urgent effort.

Reuters
 
