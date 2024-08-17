Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that no party in the Middle East should undermine efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that he claimed was now in sight, but he warned that it was "far from over."



He later told reporters he was optimistic about prospects for a ceasefire.

"As of an hour ago, it's still in play. I'm optimistic. It's far from over," he said on Friday night.



''There's a couple more issues. I think we've got a shot," he added without elaborating.



Asked when a ceasefire deal would start if an agreement is reached, Biden said: "That remains to be seen."



