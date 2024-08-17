News
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli airstrike early Saturday killed 15 people from a Palestinian family, including nine children and three women.
The strike hit the home of the Ajlah family in Al-Zawaida neighbourhood of central Gaza, civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Airstrike
Palestinian
Family
Children
Women
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Previous
