Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17 | 03:23
High views
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli airstrike early Saturday killed 15 people from a Palestinian family, including nine children and three women.

The strike hit the home of the Ajlah family in Al-Zawaida neighbourhood of central Gaza, civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP. 

The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment.

AFP

