News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,074
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17 | 07:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,074
The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 40,074 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.
The toll includes 69 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 92,537 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
Death Toll
Health Ministry
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:23
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike kills 15 from same family
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:08
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:08
Biden: No one in Middle East should undermine ceasefire efforts in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01
US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:01
US official: Doha talks on Gaza are among most constructive
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:54
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:54
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Hamas representative to LBCI: We will join Gaza ceasefire talks if proposal approved, criticizes Netanyahu's stance
0
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
France's FM reaffirms support for Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2024-08-15
France's FM reaffirms support for Lebanon during meeting with PM Mikati
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:25
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Lebanon News
00:25
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
2
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli Army spokesperson: Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon, targeted Hezbollah arms depot
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery
4
Lebanon News
06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:52
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
6
Lebanon News
06:06
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
Lebanon News
06:06
Drone strike targets motorcycle in Tyre region, southern Lebanon; one fatality reported
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:42
Joint statement from US, Egypt, and Qatar affirms: Progress on Gaza-Israel ceasefire and hostage release
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel's advanced intelligence network: A pillar of its military strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More