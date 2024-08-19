Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19 | 00:03
Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'
0min
Biden says Gaza ceasefire 'still possible'

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that a Gaza ceasefire remained a possibility, despite Israel and Hamas trading blame as top diplomat Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv to push a deal.

After spending the weekend at his Camp David retreat, Biden told reporters that talks were still underway and that "we're not giving up," adding that an accord was "still possible."

AFP

Hamas: New proposal responds to Netanyahu's refusal of permanent ceasefire
Israeli intelligence tactics: Wall Street Journal report sparks controversy
