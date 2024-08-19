Blinken says Gaza talks 'maybe the last' chance for truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting Israel to push for a Gaza truce, said on Monday ongoing negotiations were "maybe the last" chance to reach an agreement to end the war.



"This is a decisive moment -- probably the best, maybe the last, opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire, and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," Blinken said as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on his ninth trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war broke out in October.



AFP