Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,139

2024-08-19 | 05:58
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,139
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,139

The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 40,139 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than ten months of war with Israel.

The toll includes 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,743 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

