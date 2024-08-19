News
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,139
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19 | 05:58
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,139
The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 40,139 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than ten months of war with Israel.
The toll includes 40 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,743 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Israel
Hamas
War
Attacks
Pro-Palestinian delegates to Democratic convention to push for Israel arms embargo
Blinken says Gaza talks 'maybe the last' chance for truce
