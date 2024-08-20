After US talks, Egypt urges Gaza ceasefire, warns of regional war

Egypt called for a Gaza ceasefire and warned of a regional war after talks on Tuesday between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



"The time has come to end the ongoing war, and to resort to wisdom, and to uphold the language of peace and diplomacy," Sisi said in a statement, adding all parties must be wary of the "danger of the conflict expanding regionally."



AFP