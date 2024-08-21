Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call

A spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Minister Hakan Fidan and his US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the latest international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas during a phone call on Wednesday.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

United States

Foreign Ministers

Call

Discussion

Gaza

Ceasefire

War

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,223
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17

Israel PM calls for mediators to 'pressure' Hamas on Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2024-08-16

Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09

UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators' call to resume ceasefire negotiations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,223

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:59

Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive

LBCI
Variety and Tech
15:39

Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12

US official says Netanyahu's remarks are 'not constructive' to Gaza truce

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-05

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More