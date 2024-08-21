News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21 | 04:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call
A spokesperson for the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Minister Hakan Fidan and his US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed the latest international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas during a phone call on Wednesday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Turkey
United States
Foreign Ministers
Call
Discussion
Gaza
Ceasefire
War
Israel
Hamas
Next
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,223
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17
Israel PM calls for mediators to 'pressure' Hamas on Gaza deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-17
Israel PM calls for mediators to 'pressure' Hamas on Gaza deal
0
World News
2024-08-16
Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call
World News
2024-08-16
Trump says he urged Netanyahu to end Gaza war but criticizes ceasefire call
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Guterres urges Israel and Hamas to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators' call to resume ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
UAE urges Israel and Hamas to accept mediators' call to resume ceasefire negotiations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,223
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,223
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:59
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:59
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive
0
Variety and Tech
15:39
Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'
Variety and Tech
15:39
Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
US official says Netanyahu's remarks are 'not constructive' to Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:12
US official says Netanyahu's remarks are 'not constructive' to Gaza truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
Middle East News
2024-08-05
Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports
0
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12
Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:01
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel
Lebanon News
11:01
Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel
2
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
Lebanon News
08:30
Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights
4
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
Lebanon News
00:13
Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality
5
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
Lebanon News
04:34
Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)
6
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
Lebanon News
02:34
Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back
7
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:13
Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
15:03
Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More