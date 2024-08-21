Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21 | 15:59
High views
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza

Israel has not agreed to withdraw its troops from the so-called Philadelphi Corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday, denying an Israeli television report.

"Israel will insist on the achievement of all of its objectives for the war, as they have been defined by the Security Cabinet, including that Gaza never again constitutes a security threat to Israel. This requires securing the southern border," Netahyahu's office said in a statement.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Philadelphi Corridor

Egypt

Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call
Blinken wraps up Middle East trip with Gaza deal still elusive
