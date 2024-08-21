News
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-21 | 15:59
Israeli PM states troops will not leave Philadelphi Corridor in Gaza
Israel has not agreed to withdraw its troops from the so-called Philadelphi Corridor along the border between Egypt and Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday, denying an Israeli television report.
"Israel will insist on the achievement of all of its objectives for the war, as they have been defined by the Security Cabinet, including that Gaza never again constitutes a security threat to Israel. This requires securing the southern border," Netahyahu's office said in a statement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Philadelphi Corridor
Egypt
Gaza
Benjamin Netanyahu
