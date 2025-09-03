News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
31
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
News Bulletin Reports
03-09-2025 | 13:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Amid escalating threats from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Israel’s military operation in Gaza has entered a new, intensified phase.
Inside Israel, protests and demonstrations have surged, with Thursday seeing fires set near Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and the closure of dozens of major roads.
Security officials have expressed doubts about the army’s ability to decisively win a Gaza occupation and subdue Hamas, ultimately reaching a negotiated settlement.
According to army plans, once the training and deployment of brigades and units are complete, the operation will begin with the evacuation of civilians, followed by intense combat targeting the heart of Gaza City after warnings for residents to leave their homes expire.
The Israeli military has also prepared a secret strategy incorporating deception to lure Hamas fighters into ambushes.
Reports indicate that groups, mostly composed of West Bank settlers acting independently and without army oversight, have already entered Gaza.
One of the most notable of these groups, known as the “Uriah Force,” includes hundreds of extremist reservists. These groups reportedly aim to secure Gaza territory and have in recent operations allegedly used Palestinians as human shields.
Their members reportedly compel Gazans to enter tunnels or homes to ensure they are not rigged with explosives before army units move in to demolish them. Other settler groups are tasked with operating bulldozers to destroy homes and buildings.
The tense situation and heightened security have once again placed Gaza residents at daily risk of death, even as parties attempt to propose a new mutually acceptable deal, which could mark a turning point in negotiations and potentially halt renewed fighting.
Military analysts expect this phase to be the fiercest since the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Plan
War
Gaza
Phase
Hamas
Next
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08
From streets to state authority: Lebanon positions itself as part of a stable Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-08
From streets to state authority: Lebanon positions itself as part of a stable Middle East
0
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel redeploying troops from Gaza to Syrian frontier: Military official
Middle East News
2025-07-16
Israel redeploying troops from Gaza to Syrian frontier: Military official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
From Gaza to Tehran: how far will Israel go—and will Iran hold?
0
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026
Middle East News
2025-06-11
Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-02
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-08-01
Sirens sound in Israel after Yemen 'projectile' launch: Army
Middle East News
2025-08-01
Sirens sound in Israel after Yemen 'projectile' launch: Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Lebanese Forces reject sectarian accusations, reaffirm commitment to national unity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-31
New exit incentives: Syrian families crowd Lebanon border in mass return
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:47
UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
Lebanon News
05:19
Passenger traffic at Beirut Airport surges nearly 40% in August
3
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:11
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah-Amal bloc expected as Cabinet examines weapons consolidation plan
5
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Israeli airstrike targets building between Kharayeb and Zrariyeh, South Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Lost evidence and conflicting accounts deepen Imam Musa al-Sadr mystery—the details
7
Middle East News
11:16
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
Middle East News
11:16
IAEA says Iran suspending cooperation with agency is 'deeply regrettable'
8
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Middle East News
11:24
IAEA says Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium increased ahead of Israeli strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More