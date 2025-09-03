From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict

03-09-2025 | 13:02
From Jerusalem streets to Gaza frontlines: Israel escalates conflict
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Amid escalating threats from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Israel’s military operation in Gaza has entered a new, intensified phase.

Inside Israel, protests and demonstrations have surged, with Thursday seeing fires set near Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and the closure of dozens of major roads.

Security officials have expressed doubts about the army’s ability to decisively win a Gaza occupation and subdue Hamas, ultimately reaching a negotiated settlement.

According to army plans, once the training and deployment of brigades and units are complete, the operation will begin with the evacuation of civilians, followed by intense combat targeting the heart of Gaza City after warnings for residents to leave their homes expire.

The Israeli military has also prepared a secret strategy incorporating deception to lure Hamas fighters into ambushes.

Reports indicate that groups, mostly composed of West Bank settlers acting independently and without army oversight, have already entered Gaza.

One of the most notable of these groups, known as the “Uriah Force,” includes hundreds of extremist reservists. These groups reportedly aim to secure Gaza territory and have in recent operations allegedly used Palestinians as human shields.

Their members reportedly compel Gazans to enter tunnels or homes to ensure they are not rigged with explosives before army units move in to demolish them. Other settler groups are tasked with operating bulldozers to destroy homes and buildings.

The tense situation and heightened security have once again placed Gaza residents at daily risk of death, even as parties attempt to propose a new mutually acceptable deal, which could mark a turning point in negotiations and potentially halt renewed fighting.

Military analysts expect this phase to be the fiercest since the start of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

 

 

