Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-23 | 10:51
Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms
0min
Progress has been made in Cairo talks on Gaza truce: White House affirms

Talks in Cairo on reaching Gaza truce have made progress, the White House said Friday, also confirming that CIA chief William Burns was taking part.

"There has been progress made. We need now for both sides to come together and work towards implementation," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, describing Thursday's talks as preliminary in nature ahead of more in-depth discussions.

AFP
 
