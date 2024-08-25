News
Gaza's war death toll stands at 40,405: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25 | 07:00
Gaza's war death toll stands at 40,405: Health Ministry
The Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 40,405 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.
The toll includes 71 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,468 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Death
Toll
Health
Ministry
Israel
Prisoner deal negotiations: US optimism meets Israeli doubts
Previous
