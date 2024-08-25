Gaza's war death toll stands at 40,405: Health Ministry

2024-08-25 | 07:00
Gaza&#39;s war death toll stands at 40,405: Health Ministry
Gaza's war death toll stands at 40,405: Health Ministry

The Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 40,405 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 71 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,468 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


