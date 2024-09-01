Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01 | 03:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, held Israel responsible on Sunday for the deaths of hostages.

He said, "The party responsible for the death of prisoners held by the resistance is the occupation, which insists on continuing the war of genocide and evading a ceasefire agreement."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

War

Hostage

Death

LBCI Next
Israel police say 3 West Bank attack victims were police officers
Israeli emergency service announces third death in West Bank shooting attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20

Israel community announces death of 79-year-old hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Hamas official says some Gaza hostages found dead 'approved' for potential swap

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:25

Hamas calls for armed resistance against occupiers in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:54

Israel police say 3 West Bank attack victims were police officers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-31

Firefighters persist in containing Yohmor Al Shaqif fire in South Lebanon following Israeli artillery shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

LBCI
World News
2024-08-31

Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region is legitimate, says NATO's Stoltenberg

LBCI
World News
2024-08-27

IAEA chief Grossi says there is risk of nuclear incident in Russia's Kursk region

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Major fire breaks out on outskirts of Naqoura, South Lebanon, due to Israeli drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Speaker of Parliament Berri: Call for presidential election remains open, dialogue and successive sessions expected

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Algerian Fuel Grant to Lebanon: High Quality Confirmed Amid Speculations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:34

Israeli military identifies 6 hostages after bodies found in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

Houthis claim to have attacked ship again in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:41

Hamas leader holds Israel responsible for hostage deaths

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More