Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-01 | 04:11
Netanyahu: Those who kill hostages do not want an agreement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will not rest until it captures those responsible for the killing of six hostages, whose bodies were recovered after being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is committed to reaching an agreement for the release of the remaining hostages and ensuring Israel's security.
He added, "Those who kill hostages don't want an agreement."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
War
Hostages
Agreement
Ceasefire
Benjamin Netanyahu
