Prime Ministers of Malaysia and New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon stated on Monday that they are united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza and a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.



In a joint press conference, Luxon said, "We are very much united in calling for an immediate ceasefire, bringing the parties to the negotiation table, and finding a two-state solution."



Anwar noted that the prospects for a ceasefire do not seem encouraging, pointing out the lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, which could exert influence to halt the conflict.



Reuters