Israel's Defense Minister says 'deeply disheartened' by UK arms export cuts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s Defense Minister says &#39;deeply disheartened&#39; by UK arms export cuts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's Defense Minister says 'deeply disheartened' by UK arms export cuts

Israel's Defense Minister on Monday criticized Britain's decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel because of concerns they would be used in violation of international humanitarian law in Gaza.

"Deeply disheartened to learn of the sanctions placed by the UK government on export licenses to Israel's defense establishment," Yoav Gallant said on X.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Britain

Gaza

Yoav Gallant

LBCI Next
Israeli Ambassador to UN calls for emergency Security Council session on Gaza hostages
Khalil al-Hayya to Al Jazeera: There is no agreement without Israeli withdrawal from Philadelphi, Netzarim, and Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:57

Netanyahu states Israel must retain control of key corridor on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Final proposal: American-Israeli hostage death in Gaza intensifies US push for prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:49

Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

Israel's Prime Minister says Hamas 'executed' hostages with gunshots to 'back of the head'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:57

Netanyahu states Israel must retain control of key corridor on Egypt-Gaza border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Netanyahu faces growing unrest: Protests erupt in Israel as hopes turn to US mediation for hostage deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:27

Israel's Prime Minister says Hamas 'executed' hostages with gunshots to 'back of the head'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
World News
10:04

Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths

LBCI
World News
12:24

The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More