In a post on X, Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said on Tuesday regarding Britain's arms export suspension to Israel, "We urge an expansion of this suspension and call on all countries to impose a complete arms embargo on Israel."



"Unless consequences are real, Netanyahu will not end his aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, and will not stop violating international law and threatening the security of the whole region."

