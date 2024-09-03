The Uk did right to suspend some arms exports licenses to Israel. We urge an expansion of this suspension and call on all countries to impose a complete arms embargo on Israel. Unless consequences are real, Netanyahu will not end his aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, and…
— Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) September 3, 2024
