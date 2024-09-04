Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks

2024-09-04 | 14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas &#39;rejected everything&#39; in Gaza truce talks
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hamas had rejected all elements of a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza that would help facilitate the release of hostages.

"Hamas has rejected everything... I hope that changes because I want those hostages out," Netanyahu told a news conference, dismissing accusations that his insistence on retaining control over a key corridor along the border with Egypt had delayed a ceasefire deal.

AFP
 
