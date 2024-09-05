Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

Hamas' lead negotiator on Thursday urged the United States to press Israel for a truce in Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of evading a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.



"If the US administration and its President (Joe) Biden really want to reach a ceasefire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation and exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government," Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya said, according to a Hamas statement.



AFP