Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05 | 11:30
High views
Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce
Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

Hamas' lead negotiator on Thursday urged the United States to press Israel for a truce in Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of evading a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"If the US administration and its President (Joe) Biden really want to reach a ceasefire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation and exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government," Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya said, according to a Hamas statement.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

United States

Israel

Truce

Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu

At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing of vehicle in West Bank
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
