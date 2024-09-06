ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06 | 12:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
ICC drops case against ex-Hamas boss Haniyeh, killed in July

The International Criminal Court (ICC) dropped its case on Friday against former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran on July 31 by a strike blamed on Israel.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan had requested the court issue an arrest warrant for Haniyeh, along with other top Hamas officials, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ICC

Case

Hamas

Boss

Ismail Haniyeh

Killed

LBCI Next
Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin and its camp: WAFA
Netanyahu's Gaza gambit: Why he won't let go of the Philadelphi Corridor - An analysis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-30

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

Israeli army says killed three Hamas militants on day three of West Bank raid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

US efforts to finalize hostage deal falter as key obstacles remain

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20

Blinken 'deplores' American death in West Bank, says US to act 'as necessary'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:52

Turkey condemns West Bank 'murder' of US-Turkish citizen: Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-05

Renewal Bloc calls for urgent measures to protect Lebanon from Israeli war threat: Statement

LBCI
World News
10:26

UN mission says both Sudan sides committed abuses, peacekeepers needed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Signs of progress for Lebanon emerge from Riyadh meeting, LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:00

Riad Salameh's office reaffirms cooperation with investigations, calls for confidentiality

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:30

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Cabinet to review 2025 budget draft in September 10 session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More