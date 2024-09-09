Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,988

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-09 | 09:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,988
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 40,988

The health ministry in Gaza said Monday that at least 40,988 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 16 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which says that 94,825 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Israel

LBCI Next
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation
Cross-border shooting: Jordanian truck driver kills Israelis at King Hussein Bridge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-02

Gaza Health Ministry says 40,786 Palestinians killed and 94,224 injured due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26

Gaza Health Ministry: 40,435 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:33

Israel budget deficit widens further amid war to 8.3% of GDP in August

LBCI
Middle East News
07:20

Turkey heads to Arab League ministerial for first time in 13 years

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:53

UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
08:08

Saudi Arabia's MBS meets Russia's Lavrov

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Reassessment of border security: Impact of Allenby Bridge shooting reverberates across Israel, West Bank, and Jordan

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

EU's Borrell is set to visit Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Middle East News
04:01

Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More