Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces
A convoy of United Nations vehicles and staff detained for more than eight hours by Israel in northern Gaza on Monday has been released, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.
The Israeli military said on Monday it detained the convoy after receiving intelligence indicating that a number of "Palestinian suspects" were aboard and that it wanted to question them.
"The convoy was stopped at gunpoint just after the Wadi Gaza checkpoint with threats to detain UN staff. Heavy damage was caused by bulldozers to the UN armored vehicles," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on X. "All staff & convoy are now released & back safely in the UN base."
Earlier, the Israeli military contested the assertion that the convoy was carrying polio vaccines for Gaza's children, saying instead its purpose was to "exchange UN personnel."
The campaign to vaccinate 640,000 children in Gaza began on Sept. 1, following confirmation from the World Health Organization (WHO) last month that a baby had been partially paralyzed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.
Lazzarini disputed Israel's account, saying that the convoy was en route to roll out the vaccination campaign in Gaza City and northern Gaza. He added that he was unsure if the campaign would resume in northern Gaza on Tuesday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Convoy
United Nations
Gaza
War
Israel
Palestinian
Next
Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp
UN likely to vote on push to end Israel's presence in Palestinian territory
Previous
