UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 00:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces

A convoy of United Nations vehicles and staff detained for more than eight hours by Israel in northern Gaza on Monday has been released, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

The Israeli military said on Monday it detained the convoy after receiving intelligence indicating that a number of "Palestinian suspects" were aboard and that it wanted to question them.

"The convoy was stopped at gunpoint just after the Wadi Gaza checkpoint with threats to detain UN staff. Heavy damage was caused by bulldozers to the UN armored vehicles," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on X. "All staff & convoy are now released & back safely in the UN base."

Earlier, the Israeli military contested the assertion that the convoy was carrying polio vaccines for Gaza's children, saying instead its purpose was to "exchange UN personnel."

The campaign to vaccinate 640,000 children in Gaza began on Sept. 1, following confirmation from the World Health Organization (WHO) last month that a baby had been partially paralyzed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

Lazzarini disputed Israel's account, saying that the convoy was en route to roll out the vaccination campaign in Gaza City and northern Gaza. He added that he was unsure if the campaign would resume in northern Gaza on Tuesday.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Convoy

United Nations

Gaza

War

Israel

Palestinian

LBCI Next
Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp
UN likely to vote on push to end Israel's presence in Palestinian territory
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-07

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, WAFA states

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04

Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:45

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13

UN likely to vote on push to end Israel's presence in Palestinian territory

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

LBCI
World News
14:16

US demands Israel to conclude probe into killing of American activist in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-03

Toll in Russian strike on Ukraine's Poltava rises to 49

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
World News
05:59

Emirates Nuclear Energy and India's Nuclear Power Cooperation agree on power plant deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-06

Traffic fatalities on the rise in Lebanon: The urgent need for road safety measures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More