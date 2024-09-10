News
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
2024-09-10
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it struck senior Hamas commanders who were operating in a command center embedded inside a designated humanitarian area in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
"These terrorists were directly involved in the execution of the October 7th Massacre and have been recently operating to carry out terror activities," it said.
The military added that the casualty figure published by Hamas-run authorities in Gaza "do not align with the information held by the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike."
Those targeted in the strike included the heads of Hamas' aerial unit and observation and targets department, the military said.
Reuters
