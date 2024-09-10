Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 03:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it struck senior Hamas commanders who were operating in a command center embedded inside a designated humanitarian area in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

"These terrorists were directly involved in the execution of the October 7th Massacre and have been recently operating to carry out terror activities," it said.

The military added that the casualty figure published by Hamas-run authorities in Gaza "do not align with the information held by the IDF, the precise munitions used, and the accuracy of the strike."

Those targeted in the strike included the heads of Hamas' aerial unit and observation and targets department, the military said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Hamas

Camp

Khan Younis

LBCI Next
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'
Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-23

Israel slams Fatah over post-war Gaza deal with Hamas

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14

Israeli military says Hamas Khan Younis brigade commander killed in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:45

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

Israeli minister says Hamas as 'military formation no longer exists'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08

Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:45

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:30

UN convoy in Gaza released after detention by Israeli forces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-07

Air Pollution: A Silent Threat to Health

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-04

Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More