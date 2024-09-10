News
Blinken: Israeli killing of US-Turkish activist 'unprovoked and unjustified'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 08:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken: Israeli killing of US-Turkish activist 'unprovoked and unjustified'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Israel's military needs to make "fundamental changes" after a US-Turkish activist was shot dead during a protest in the occupied West Bank last week.
"Her killing was both unprovoked and unjustified," Blinken said of the death of 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.
"In our judgment, Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in the way that they operate in the West Bank, including changes to their rules of engagement," he told reporters in London.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
Israeli
Killing
US
Turkish
Activist
Unprovoked
Unjustified
