Israeli Defense Minister: Israel close to completing Gaza missions, focus on north

Israeli forces are near to fulfilling their mission in Gaza and their focus will turn to the country's northern border with Lebanon as daily exchanges of fire with Hezbollah take place, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday.



"The center of gravity is moving northward, we are near to completing our tasks in the south, but our mission here is not yet done," Gallant told troops on Israel's northern border in a video sent by his office.



Gallant was attending a ground combat drill, his office said.



"These instructions that you are waiting for here today, I gave in the south and saw the forces operate," Gallant said referring to Israel's ground invasion of the Gaza Strip three weeks after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war.





Reuters