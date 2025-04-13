Israel's army says missile launched from Yemen was likely intercepted

13-04-2025 | 12:26
Israel&#39;s army says missile launched from Yemen was likely intercepted
Israel's army says missile launched from Yemen was likely intercepted

The Israeli military said on Sunday an attempt to intercept an incoming missile launched from Yemen was likely successful after air raid sirens sounded across Israel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Sirens could be heard in Jerusalem around 1816 local time (1516 GMT). The military had initially said two missiles were believed to have been launched from Yemen but shortly afterwards said only one had been fired.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Missile

Yemen

Jerusalem

US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
