EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10 | 14:25
EU warns: Israeli-occupied West Bank is becoming a 'new Gaza'
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, warned on Tuesday that increased violence in the occupied West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war erupted meant it risked becoming "a new Gaza."
Borrell said Israel was opening "a new front... with a clear objective: to turn the West Bank into a new Gaza -– in rising violence, delegitimizing the Palestinian Authority and stimulating provocations to react forcefully."
Israel was also "not shying away from saying to the face of the world that the only way to reach a peaceful settlement is to annex the West Bank and Gaza," Borrell added at a ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo.
He accused "radical members of the Israeli government" of trying to make it "impossible to create a future Palestinian state," which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several cabinet members have painted as a threat to Israel.
Some Israeli ministers have recently called to increase military operations in the West Bank.
"Without action, the West Bank will become a new Gaza," Borrell said.
"And Gaza will become a new West Bank, as settlers' movements are preparing new settlements," he told the meeting.
"The international community deplores, feels, and condemns, but finds it hard to act."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
European Union
Josep Borrell
West Bank
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:57
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:57
UN spokesman says vaccination convoy held at gunpoint by Israeli army
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Gaza Health Ministry: 19 confirmed dead in Israeli strike on humanitarian zone
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:33
Gaza Health Ministry: 19 confirmed dead in Israeli strike on humanitarian zone
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:05
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel close to completing Gaza missions, focus on north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:05
Israeli Defense Minister: Israel close to completing Gaza missions, focus on north
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:08
Israeli defense minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'
0
Middle East News
2024-09-08
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
Middle East News
2024-09-08
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Perpetrator of the shooting that killed 3 Israelis is a Jordanian national named Maher Al-Jazi
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-06
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
Lebanon News
2024-09-06
Karim Daher to LBCI: Salameh's case must be approached from legal and national perspective
0
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israeli report warning: Attention turns to Al-Aqsa provocations, West Bank, north front with Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
4
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
Lebanon News
09:55
Airstrikes in South Lebanon: Nine injured in Nabatieh, one in Jouaiyya
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
07:39
Six injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, Health Ministry reports
6
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
Lebanon News
10:49
Lebanon’s FM blasts Israeli aggression as new form of terrorism at Arab League session
7
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:27
Final toll: 12 injured in Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh, South Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
