Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084

2024-09-11 | 10:00
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,084

The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 41,084 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 64 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which says 95,029 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

