Turkey investigating killing of activist in occupied West Bank

Turkey is investigating the killing of a US-Turkish activist during a protest in West Bank, the justice minister said Thursday, adding that Ankara would press the UN to take immediate action.



Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was shot dead last week while demonstrating against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank town of Beita.



The settlements are illegal under international law but supported by right-wing members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.



The United Nations rights office has accused Israeli forces of shooting Eygi in the head. The Israeli army has acknowledged opening fire in the area and said it was looking into the case.



“Turkey has opened an investigation,” Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.



He also said Turkey would take the case to the United Nations and push for an independent inquiry into her death.



“We will work to ensure that the (UN) Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial and Arbitrary Executions takes immediate action, and that an independent commission of inquiry is established and prepare a report,” he said.



Tunc said Turkey would forward that report to the UN Human Rights Council and to the ongoing case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.



“We will continue to defend the right of our sister Aysenur and our Palestinian brothers,” he added.



Turkey’s foreign ministry said the formal procedures for the transfer of the body had been concluded through its embassy in Tel Aviv and consulate in Jerusalem.



“The body of the deceased will arrive in Turkey tomorrow,” it said, adding: “We once again condemn this murder committed by the genocidal Netanyahu government.”



Eygi’s family is still waiting for her body to arrive and is hoping to bury her in the southwestern town of Didim on Friday.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to ensure “that Aysenur Ezgi’s death does not go unpunished.”





